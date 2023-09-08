Toad Hall still spinning after 50 years

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fifty years is a long time for a small business to stick around. That's why Toad Hall Books and Records is celebrating this weekend. The Rockford record shop will have a food truck and live music Saturday to mark the occasion.
"Not a lot of businesses make it to 50 years," owner Nick Naruz said. "To have a community that supports Toad Hall for 50 years is pretty special."
Naruz bought the store almost 20 years ago. He's watched the resurgence of vinyl in recent years bring a new energy to the store.
"The rebirth of vinyl, along with other physical media, DVDs, books, comics, people want the real thing," Naruz said. "They want to touch it. They want to feel it. They want to collect it. The community, locally, that supports that, they just love the nostalgia. They like coming in and having fun."
Olivo Food Truck will set up shop outside of Toad Hall around lunchtime and stick around until about 5:30. Live music is set to begin at 5 p.m. with Half Catholic playing outside.
