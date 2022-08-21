Tired of the rain? We get a break from it starting Monday!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After an active Saturday, Sunday starts with some patchy fog and the chance for some isolated showers. The day isn't a complete washout!
The day ahead:
There is a chance of some fog developing this morning before sunrise as the cold front that brought us some rain yesterday is slowly moving to the east.
We could see some isolated showers and even a chance for a rumble of thunder this morning, most of the area will remain dry. By the afternoon hours we become partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70's with a light north breeze.
Tonight, temperatures drop back into the upper 50's to low 60's with partly cloudy skies. Conditions transition to a more seasonable trend to start the work week.
start of the week
Dry, seasonable and comfortable weather pattern is ahead with sunny skies each and every day.
Daytime temperatures start in the upper 70's for the beginning of the week and warm into the low to mid 80's by mid-week before cooling back down to the mid to upper 70's by the end of the week.
Looking ahead:
The only chance of rain we see looks to be towards the end of the week as a cold front makes its way back into the area. This front moves through Thursday night into Friday bringing with it showers and even a rumble of thunder.
Right now, we look to remain dry into Friday and next weekend however it is still a week out!