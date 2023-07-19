Thursday turns quiet after early morning storms

A couple storms may rumble through the Stateline early Thursday, but you likely won't have to adjust your plans much. We could see more rain this weekend.
A cold front pushes in isolated showers and storms around sunrise Thursday. They aren't around for long, but those early hours could feature quick downpours, lightning, and gusty winds.
Any stormy activity is gone after 7 am, so the remainder of Thursday is dry, mostly sunny, and warm. Temperatures jump to the low to middle 80s for a 2nd day in a row. The air starts out humid, then turns drier throughout the day.
Friday remains quiet, comfortable and warm. Look for highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Humidity stays low, meaning plenty of comfortable weather.
Saturday could bring isolated showers and storms back to the region. These likely bubble up in the afternoon heat. They look to be hit-or-miss, so these won't wash out your afternoon. Temperatures stay in the low 80s with slightly humid air. Sunday is similar, with slightly warmer temperatures and higher humidity.
Make sure your air conditioner is ready to go for next week! Hotter temperatures and muggy air combine for some steamy weather. We almost get to the 90s on Monday, then leap into that territory Tuesday and beyond. We could stay in the 90s throughout the week. With the high humidity, the weather may feel like the middle 90s (or warmer). Be sure to pace yourself and have lots of water handy! The weather stays dry and sunny all week.