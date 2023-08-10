Thursday stays quiet ahead of an active Friday

After another foggy start, Thursday stays quiet and warm before a chance for severe storms moves in for Friday.
With a foggy start this morning, cloud cover will begin to build in for the afternoon. There is a low chance for isolated sprinkle or two with most of the area staying dry.
Temperatures will also climb into the lower 80's as we fall back to the 60's overnight. Dry conditions follow us into tonight until showers and storms arrive Friday morning.
The entire area is under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential for Friday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
Most ingredients will be present for tomorrow's potential such as moisture, wind shear, and energy. However, there will be a strong 'cap' which is a warm layer of air that prevents the development of thunderstorms.
Showers and storms are expected to sweep through in the morning bringing us a soggy start. This activity may also prevent any storms later in the day. Depending on how well the atmosphere can bounce back will give us a better idea of what to expect into the afternoon tomorrow.
Stay weather aware tomorrow with this potential of strong storms. Dry conditions move in for Friday night as we'll be dry into Saturday. Sunshine takes over as we climb into the middle 80's.
Sunday brings a low chance for showers as does Monday, but most of the area is trending to stay dry. Temperatures will cool off some as they drop into the upper 70's for the start of next week.