Thursday provides hottest weather of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures return to the 90s once Thursday arrives, but the summer heat doesn't keep building. We see conditions relax a little going into the holiday weekend.
We feel a little of the higher heat this evening and tonight. Temperatures stay in the 80s into early tonight, then barely fall into the 60s from there. The weather remains quiet, calm, and clear overnight.
Thursday brings the heat with highs back into the 90s. This is a one-day event, as cooler weather sweeps the 90s away after tomorrow afternoon. Conditions stay sunny and turn blustery with wind gusts over 30 mph.
The breezy, dry, and hot weather creates an elevated fire danger Thursday afternoon. Fires can start and spread quickly in these conditions so be very careful with what you do with sparks and flame. Wait until the breezy calms down to do any burning.
Some needed rainfall is back on Friday, though we likely won't pick up much in total. Hit-or-miss showers and storms develop early Friday morning, and fall on-and-off through the day. Be ready for a couple quick showers, but the day won't be a washout. Temperatures fall back to the middle to lower 80s.
The holiday weekend turns dry and a little hotter again. Highs are back in the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine.
Independence Day may bring back the scattered showers and storms. We are still a few days out, so the forecast may adjust as we get closer. Pay attention to the forecast as you make your holiday plans in the coming days. This could be the start of a stormy pattern next week, with a few more chances for scattered storms as next week goes along.