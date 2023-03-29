 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thursday provides a break before storms hit Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
2 panels with big icons.png

The weather remains dry and turns warmer as we wait for strong Friday storms

We continue to have a watchful eye on Friday's potential for severe storms. Thankfully, there's time to get ready as quiet weather settles in briefly.

Temperatures get back into spring territory Thursday. Highs rebound to the low 50s. Sunshine is seen early in the day, then clouds build in as we wait for the next weather system to arrive.

That next storm system brings a chance for light rain by Thursday evening. Showers and storms may continue through Thursday night, but nothing severe is expected. Activity lingers into Friday morning, then dry weather hits briefly Friday afternoon. Temperatures jump to the middle 60s for the first time since late December.

WREX clouds.png

By late Friday, strong to possibly severe storms may erupt. If the ingredients line up right, threats include damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. The higher risk area (3 out of 5) includes Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, and Lee counties; numerous severe storms may erupt here after 5 pm.

Storms become more scattered across the rest of our viewing area (2 out of 5 in the severe storm outlook).

headline 2.png

Thunderstorms exit late Thursday evening, but a rain/snow mix is likely through Friday night into Saturday morning. Less than an inch is likely for accumulation if snow is able to stick. Strong wind gusts up to 40 mph blow in colder air for Saturday. Temperatures fall to the middle 40s for highs. 

We see 60s and more rain going into early next week.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you