Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following river in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.
Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in these areas. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.


Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to fall below 8.5 feet on Sunday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&

Thursday feels like spring

  • Updated
  • 0

Temperatures soar another 10 degrees, but only for one day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures take another leap going into Thursday, providing some of the warmest weather since early December. While we won't hang onto the warmth for long, look for mild conditions to last through the first few days of the new year.

2 panels with big icons.png

Temperatures jumped over 20 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday. We take another jump, but only up another 10 degrees heading into Thursday. That still places us in the low 50s for highs. 

Cloudy and breezy weather stays in place, with just a slight chance for drizzle and fog. Most of the snow on the ground now will have melted by Thursday afternoon, limiting the drizzle potential.

The weather cools off again Friday, but only to the low 40s. We stay in the 40s through the holiday weekend. There is a slight chance for rain on Saturday, but for the most part the weekend remains dry.

tonight 1.png

That changes early next week. Soggy weather develops between Monday and Tuesday. Most of the rain comes Tuesday, with soaking showers possible. We may even hear a rumble of thunder or two. 

Cooler weather in the 30s looks to resume by late next week.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

