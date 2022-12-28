Thursday feels like spring

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures take another leap going into Thursday, providing some of the warmest weather since early December. While we won't hang onto the warmth for long, look for mild conditions to last through the first few days of the new year.
Temperatures jumped over 20 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday. We take another jump, but only up another 10 degrees heading into Thursday. That still places us in the low 50s for highs.
Cloudy and breezy weather stays in place, with just a slight chance for drizzle and fog. Most of the snow on the ground now will have melted by Thursday afternoon, limiting the drizzle potential.
The weather cools off again Friday, but only to the low 40s. We stay in the 40s through the holiday weekend. There is a slight chance for rain on Saturday, but for the most part the weekend remains dry.
That changes early next week. Soggy weather develops between Monday and Tuesday. Most of the rain comes Tuesday, with soaking showers possible. We may even hear a rumble of thunder or two.
Cooler weather in the 30s looks to resume by late next week.