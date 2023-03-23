Thursday dries out before a rain and snow mix arrives into the weekend

Showers and thunderstorms exit early Thursday as we get a brief break until another system moves in bringing us rain and snow.
Thursday morning brings a few showers through the area this morning with some even seeing a rain and snow mix into the northwest. Showers will begin to exit into the middle of the morning.
Mostly cloudy skies will dominate after the morning rain. Dry conditions also settle in as we get a brief break from active weather. Temperatures will reach into the lower 40's as cooler weather returns.
Later tonight we fall into the upper 20's as cloud cover and dry conditions remain. Friday will bring a little more sunshine before another system moves in.
With temperatures dropping near or below freezing Friday night, rain showers that will move in may transition to a wintry mix or just snow showers into Saturday morning.
There is a chance to see wet snow showers Saturday morning with a potential to see a few slushy inches accumulate. This will happen if the conditions line up just right. There are a few question marks so stay tuned to your 13 Weather Authority as we learn more.
Sunday may feature some glimpses of sunshine again with temperatures to climb into the upper 40's. Rain and snow may return into Monday.