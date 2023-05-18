Thursday brings warm temperatures with rain to arrive early Friday

Temperatures warm up for Thursday as we stay dry with a cold front to sweep through tonight bringing a chance for rain.
Thursday morning has brought us chilly temperatures with some dropping into the lower 40's. You'll need a jacket this morning, but not this afternoon with temperatures quickly warming.
With sunshine seen early, cloud cover will start to move in later today as we still remain dry. Afternoon highs will quickly jump into the upper 70's.
Tonight, we drop into the upper 50's as we transition to mostly cloudy skies as a cold front approaches. There is low chance to see a few showers move through ahead of the front into the overnight hours. The main line of showers arrives early into Friday morning.
You may need an umbrella as you head out the door Friday morning. There may be a few rumbles of thunder as well. The rain looks to exit closer to lunch time as the afternoon hours will dry off.
Conditions are trending to stay dry for City Market on Friday with afternoon highs to reach the upper 60's.
Wildfire smoke will still move overhead into Friday morning before it begins to exit through the weekend. We may see another pocket to thicker smoke move in on Monday.
The weekend brings back the 70's as we stay dry with lots of sunshine expected. A majority of next week stays dry, sunny and warm! Temperatures look to reach back into the 80's on Tuesday.