...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...Forecasting river stage during an ice jam is
inherently difficult. The river is expected to remain steady
below flood stage at 8.6 feet. However, the river may fall
below 8.5 feet as early as tomorrow, December 29, 2022.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to hold steady near 8.5 feet
until further notice.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Thursday brings spring-like weather to the area

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As temperatures have been warming, Thursday will feel like a heatwave after dropping below zero just last week.

one day preview box.png

This morning is off a quiet but mild start. Some locations still hanging on to the lower 40's. Cloudy skies will dominate today with temperatures soaring into the middle 50's. Breezy conditions will remain with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour out of the south.

TRIAL ibm long range.png

Most of the day is expected to stay dry with the slight chance for a drizzle or two. Chances for scattered showers increase overnight with the activity exiting by Friday morning. 

Mostly cloudy skies will remain as temperatures drop into the upper 30's thanks to the passage of a cold front. Friday will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies taking us through the entire weekend.

tonight 1.png

New Year's weekend will feature the lower to middle 40's along with a chance for scattered showers late into Saturday night. There may be some frozen precipitation that may mix into the showers, but chances remain low. 

Sunday will remain dry until soaking showers return late Monday into Tuesday, even bringing a chance to hear a few rumbles of thunder. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

