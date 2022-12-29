Thursday brings spring-like weather to the area

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As temperatures have been warming, Thursday will feel like a heatwave after dropping below zero just last week.
This morning is off a quiet but mild start. Some locations still hanging on to the lower 40's. Cloudy skies will dominate today with temperatures soaring into the middle 50's. Breezy conditions will remain with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour out of the south.
Most of the day is expected to stay dry with the slight chance for a drizzle or two. Chances for scattered showers increase overnight with the activity exiting by Friday morning.
Mostly cloudy skies will remain as temperatures drop into the upper 30's thanks to the passage of a cold front. Friday will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies taking us through the entire weekend.
New Year's weekend will feature the lower to middle 40's along with a chance for scattered showers late into Saturday night. There may be some frozen precipitation that may mix into the showers, but chances remain low.
Sunday will remain dry until soaking showers return late Monday into Tuesday, even bringing a chance to hear a few rumbles of thunder.