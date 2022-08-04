Thursday brings some relief from the heat and humidity

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday brings a brief break from muggy conditions before they build back into the weekend.
Some relief:
Thursday morning brings muggy and quiet conditions. Areas of patchy fog have developed across the area but will dissipate as the sun will continue to rise. Dew points will drop into the 60's through the afternoon as we'll see some relief from very muggy air.
Forecast highs today will climb into the middle 80's as sunshine will take control. The same is expected for Friday but with slightly warmer temperatures.
Friday will bring us into the upper 80's as the 90's will be back by Saturday.
Heating up again:
Heading into the weekend, temperatures will soar back into the lower 90's for Saturday. We'll see lots of sunshine as humidity also builds back in. Heat and humidity will make for a hot and steamy day.
A majority of the day will stay dry until chances for rain creep back as early as Saturday night. A better chance for showers and storms comes through Sunday.
Chances will follow us into Monday well. As we are still a few days out, check back for more details as we get closer to the weekend.