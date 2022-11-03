Thursday brings one last day in the 70's before soggy and windy weather returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With one last day in the 70's, breezy conditions will settle in ahead of Friday's rain showers.
Thursday morning is off to a slightly warmer start with some only dropping into the lower 50's. You may see a few lingering clouds, but mostly sunny skies will take over today.
We're in for one more day in the middle 70's as a cold front will soon reach the area. The afternoon will turn breezy with winds gusting near 30 miles per hour.
Some cloud cover will move in tonight ahead of tomorrow's rain. Showers will likely begin closer to 7 a.m. as scattered showers will continue to move through the rest of our day. There may be breaks within the rain, but more widespread rain will move in Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Winds will also increase into Friday night. Wind gusts out of the S/SW may reach between 40 to 50 miles per hour. There may be higher gusts within the showers early Saturday morning along and or head of the front.
As breezy and soggy weather moves in thanks to the front, temperatures will also begin to drop. Afternoon highs will fall to the upper 60's and lower 60's by the end of the weekend.
With cooler temperatures, sunshine will be back by Sunday and into the first half of next week.
Sunday is also when we set back our clocks an hour as Daylight Savings Time will come to an end putting our sunset at 4:55 p.m. Sunday night.