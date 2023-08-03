Thursday brings another dry day before chances for rain return

After a foggy start, Thursday continues the stretch of dry weather as we stay sunny and warm. Chances for rain may return as early as Friday.
Sunshine and a few clouds will be back again with today's forecast being a spitting image of what we saw yesterday. If anything, our temperatures this afternoon will climb a few degrees higher. The mid to upper 80's are expected as we stay dry.
Friday will still see sunshine, however there is a low chance for an isolated shower and or thunderstorm to develop. Most of the area will stay dry as we climb back into the upper 80's. It'll be a great day to head out to Rockford's City Market.
You may notice humidity building in over the next few days especially this weekend, all head of a chance for showers. Dew points will climb into the lower 70's.
A better chance for showers and storms returns later into Saturday with widespread activity expected to follow us into Sunday. There is a low potential for stronger storms late Saturday for those further to the southwest, stay tuned to the forecast for more.