Thursday brings another chance for strong storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday is off to a quiet start as the afternoon brings another chance for stronger storms.
Thursday's potential:
After a stormy night, Thursday morning starts out with quiet and cloudy conditions. Temperatures have only dropped into the 60's as dew points also sit within the 60's for a muggy morning.
As a cold front moves through the area, scattered showers and storms are expected to return into the afternoon with yet another severe potential. Most of the area is under a 1 out of 5 with the biggest threats being damaging winds and small hail.
The best chance for storms to become strong to severe will fall roughly between 2-7 p.m. with some showers lingering into tonight before we dry off into Friday morning.
The cold front will bring this chance for storms along with some cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the 50's as Friday will stay cooler with forecast high's only reaching into the upper 60's.
Quickly warmer:
Heading into this holiday weekend, temperatures will soar into the 90's by the start of the next week.
Forecast highs will slowly warm each and every day. Saturday is looking to be a beautiful day as sunshine will dominate with temperatures will climb into the upper 70's.
Sunshine will take over most of the next week as we'll be back into the 80's for Sunday, 90's for Memorial Day and even through Wednesday of next week. Breezy conditions will set in for Sunday through Monday with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.
The latter half of next week bring us back into the 70's with more near average days.