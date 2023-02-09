Thursday brings a number of impacts from heavy rain, snow to even strong winds

Active weather takes over our Thursday bringing anything from heavy rain, snow to strong winds all before sunshine returns this weekend.
As temperatures begin to drop into midmorning, the heavy rain will transition to heavier snow within areas to the west. Jo Daviess County is under a Winter Storm Warning as heavy snow is expected later this morning. 4-7 inches of snow is possible leading to rough travel. This warning will expire at 6 p.m.
Stephenson and Carroll counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. as well with 1-4 inches possible. Winds may also gust up to 45 miles per hour. Slushy accumulations will lead to slick roads, take caution driving today.
Green and Rock counties are also under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. with 1-3 inches possible.
Rain is expected to transition to rain/snow if not just snow by midmorning and into the early afternoon. Ogle and Winnebago counties will also see a chance for brief, heavy snow to accumulate despite these counties not seeing any winter alerts.
In terms of accumulations, most of the area will see half to an inch of rainfall. Snow accumulations will vary more with places to the northwest seeing over 3 inches. The further southeast that you are, the less snow you will see.
The activity will begin to exit into the afternoon with some showers will lingering during the evening. The overnight hours will dry out with sunshine returning into Friday.