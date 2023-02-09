Thursday brings a number of impacts from heavy rain, snow to even strong winds

Weather Alert

...Short Period of Heavy Snowfall Possible in Parts of Ogle and Winnebago Counties During Midday... Rain is expected to change to snow in Ogle and Winnebago Counties late this morning into early afternoon. While air and pavement temperatures will likely be above freezing, the snow could fall at a heavier rate resulting in accumulations on grass and mainly secondary roads. This is especially true in western Ogle County and western and northern Winnebago County. There is a high amount of uncertainty as to whether any heavier rates will persist for a few hours, but if they do, 1 to 3 inches of snowfall would be possible. Continue to monitor for forecast updates today.