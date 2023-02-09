 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Short Period of Heavy Snowfall Possible in Parts of Ogle and
Winnebago Counties During Midday...

Rain is expected to change to snow in Ogle and Winnebago Counties
late this morning into early afternoon. While air and pavement
temperatures will likely be above freezing, the snow could fall
at a heavier rate resulting in accumulations on grass and mainly
secondary roads. This is especially true in western Ogle County
and western and northern Winnebago County. There is a high amount
of uncertainty as to whether any heavier rates will persist for a
few hours, but if they do, 1 to 3 inches of snowfall would be
possible.

Continue to monitor for forecast updates today.

Thursday brings a number of impacts from heavy rain, snow to even strong winds

  • 0

Active weather takes over our Thursday bringing anything from heavy rain, snow to strong winds all before sunshine returns this weekend.

WREX clouds.png

As temperatures begin to drop into midmorning, the heavy rain will transition to heavier snow within areas to the west. Jo Daviess County is under a Winter Storm Warning as heavy snow is expected later this morning. 4-7 inches of snow is possible leading to rough travel. This warning will expire at 6 p.m.

Stephenson and Carroll counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. as well with 1-4 inches possible. Winds may also gust up to 45 miles per hour. Slushy accumulations will lead to slick roads, take caution driving today. 

Green and Rock counties are also under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. with 1-3 inches possible. 

Snow forecast map DMA.png

Rain is expected to transition to rain/snow if not just snow by midmorning and into the early afternoon. Ogle and Winnebago counties will also see a chance for brief, heavy snow to accumulate despite these counties not seeing any winter alerts.

In terms of accumulations, most of the area will see half to an inch of rainfall. Snow accumulations will vary more with places to the northwest seeing over 3 inches. The further southeast that you are, the less snow you will see. 

The activity will begin to exit into the afternoon with some showers will lingering during the evening. The overnight hours will dry out with sunshine returning into Friday. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you