Thursday briefly brings back colder air

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The mild midweek weather won't last into Thursday, as temperatures drop around 10 degrees. We aren't done with the warmer air just yet however.
Colder Thursday:
The weather cools off again by Thursday morning, resulting in a more typical early February day. Look for temperatures to only rise back into the upper 20s to low 30s, or about 10 degrees colder than Wednesday. The day looks quiet and partly sunny after a few scattered flurries early in the morning.
Cool northwest winds switch to out of the southwest by the afternoon. The wind switch helps bring back warmer air right away. Temperatures barely drop Thursday night, then rebound back to the 40s by Friday.
Friday flurries:
The warm-up by Friday brings some interesting weather with it. Light snow showers kick in by Thursday night as the warmer weather approaches. We likely end up with less than one inch for accumulation but watch out for slick spots just in case early Thursday night.
As the weather heats up, the majority of that new snow should melt by Friday morning. In fact, the weather is warm enough by early Friday morning that rain showers are able to fall for a short while. We likely avoid any icy conditions thanks to the warmer air.
The weather dries out after Friday morning, and we're left with an afternoon in the low 40s with partly cloudy weather.
Cold weekend:
Staying on theme for the week, the weather drops again starting Friday night. Chilly air sweeps in, dropping us into the teens overnight. The weather barely warms up Saturday, resulting in the upper teens for highs.
Sunday isn't much warmer with highs in the 20s. Both days stay sunny and dry.
We get some warmth back next week. Most of next week remains in the 30s, though Wednesday could provide another day in the 40s.