Thunderstorms return as the weekend gets underway

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our stretch of relatively quiet and sunny weather comes to an end by Friday evening. Saturday could be the stormiest of the week as a rainy pattern takes over.
Very widely isolated showers pop up one more time through sunset. Most locations stay dry and clear, but if you see dark clouds coming, you may get a few raindrops for a short while. Any isolated showers fizzle out by sunset. Overnight, we avoid fog and stay in the 60s.
Friday starts out dry but could turn rainy by the evening. Our next weather system approaches, sending scattered showers and storms in our direction. Be ready for rainfall after 6 pm Friday. We likely won't see a washout, so you may be able to sneak in some quick outdoor plans. Temperatures stay in the low 80s for another day in a row.
The incoming weather system stalls out this weekend, leaving scattered showers and storms in the forecast both days. Saturday morning may stay dry, then spotty storms develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Some may be on the strong end, with heavy downpours and gusty winds. There is a 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe storms west of I-39 Saturday afternoon. Most storms won't get to severe strength, but have ways to get weather alerts just in case.
After a break Saturday night, Sunday could provide spotty showers and storms again. We should slowly dry out by Sunday afternoon, then next week stays quiet.
The weekend stays in the 70s thanks to the rain and clouds, then the low 80s are back next week. We likely avoid hotter weather than that for another week in a row.