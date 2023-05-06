Three Sycamore pitchers lead Spartans to No-Hitter in 7-5 victory

SYCAMORE — Saturday's Senior Day match-up featured two teams that have dominated the regular season.
What started as a pitchers duel, quickly turned into a game filled with runs and surprisingly, a zero in the hit column for one team.
Sycamore entered Saturday at 23-2 and played host to 19-4 Cary-Grove.
Three Spartan pitchers didn't allow a single hit, as Sycamore defeated Cary-Grove Trojans 7-5.
Kiefer Tarnoki induced a fly out from Dan Stauder to get the last out of the game.
Despite falling down by five runs in the fourth inning, Cary-Grove tried to fight back.
The Trojans scored three runs in the failed comeback.
Sycamore got things started in the first inning.
Kyle Hartmann singled on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs.
The Spartains tallied three more runs in the fourth inning.
The offensive onslaught by Sycamore was led by Hunter Britz and Owen Piazza, all knocking in runs in the inning.
Teague Hallahan got the win on the mound for the Spartans.
The pitcher allowed zero hits and five runs over four innings, striking out five.
Tarnoki and Lucas Winburn entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Tarnoki recorded the last six outs to earn the save.
Matthew Dillow took the loss for Cary-Grove.
Dillow lasted three and a third innings, allowing nine hits and seven runs while walking none.
Sycamore collected ten hits.
Cary-Grove was limited to no hits, but both teams combined for a total of eight errors and five walks and five batters hit-by-pitches.