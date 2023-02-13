 Skip to main content
Three Rockford teens arrested after guns found in car

  Updated
police lights generic

ROCKFORD — Three Rockford teens were arrested after police officers tried to stop their car and two guns were found inside.

On Saturday, February 11 around 6:10 p.m., Rockford Police responded to the 1900 block of Riverside Boulevard for reports of several subjects inside with guns.

Directly before officers arrived, a car drove away from the scene.

When officers tried to stop the car, multiple subjects ran away and three of the occupants, a 15-year-old Rockford female, Kevon Tillman Jackson, and Coreyonn Sykes. were arrested. 

During the investigation, two guns are found inside the car.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Juvenile Female, 15, Rockford

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

No Valid FOID

Aggravated Assault

Disorderly Conduct

Kevon Tillman Jackson, 19, Rockford

Resisting Arrest

Coreyonn Sykes, 18, Rockford

Attempt to Disarm Police Officer

Resisting Arrest

Outstanding Warrants (2)

