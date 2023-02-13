Three Rockford teens arrested after guns found in car

ROCKFORD — Three Rockford teens were arrested after police officers tried to stop their car and two guns were found inside.
On Saturday, February 11 around 6:10 p.m., Rockford Police responded to the 1900 block of Riverside Boulevard for reports of several subjects inside with guns.
Directly before officers arrived, a car drove away from the scene.
When officers tried to stop the car, multiple subjects ran away and three of the occupants, a 15-year-old Rockford female, Kevon Tillman Jackson, and Coreyonn Sykes. were arrested.
During the investigation, two guns are found inside the car.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Juvenile Female, 15, Rockford
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
No Valid FOID
Aggravated Assault
Disorderly Conduct
Kevon Tillman Jackson, 19, Rockford
Resisting Arrest
Coreyonn Sykes, 18, Rockford
Attempt to Disarm Police Officer
Resisting Arrest
Outstanding Warrants (2)