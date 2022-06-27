 Skip to main content
Three Rockford residents arrested in narcotics investigation

  • Updated
By Kristin Crowley

ROCKFORD -- On Wednesday, June 22, the Rockford Police Narcotics Unit and members of the DEA-Chicago Division Rockford Residence Office, executed five search warrants at the following locations:

  • 4200 block of Harrison Avenue
  • 4200 block of Beach Street
  • 1500 block of West Street
  • 3700 block of Mackinaw Trail
  • 2200 block of South Central Avenue

During the search warrants, officials found one kilogram of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, over 2,400 grams of cannabis, $380,000 and three vehicles. 

After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office issued the following charges:

  • Trayvontae Grant, 28, Rockford
    Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl
    Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine
    Possession With Intent to Deliver Cannabis
    Calculated Criminal Drug Conspiracy
    Outstanding Warrant
  • Darone McNamer. 41, Rockford
    Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl
    Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine
    Calculated Criminal Drug Conspiracy
  • Mandy McNamer, 45, Rockford
    Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl
    Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine
    Possession of Cocaine
    Calculated Criminal Drug Conspiracy

