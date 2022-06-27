Three Rockford residents arrested in narcotics investigation

ROCKFORD -- On Wednesday, June 22, the Rockford Police Narcotics Unit and members of the DEA-Chicago Division Rockford Residence Office, executed five search warrants at the following locations:
- 4200 block of Harrison Avenue
- 4200 block of Beach Street
- 1500 block of West Street
- 3700 block of Mackinaw Trail
- 2200 block of South Central Avenue
During the search warrants, officials found one kilogram of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, over 2,400 grams of cannabis, $380,000 and three vehicles.
After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office issued the following charges:
- Trayvontae Grant, 28, Rockford
Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl
Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine
Possession With Intent to Deliver Cannabis
Calculated Criminal Drug Conspiracy
Outstanding Warrant
- Darone McNamer. 41, Rockford
Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl
Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine
Calculated Criminal Drug Conspiracy
- Mandy McNamer, 45, Rockford
Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl
Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
Calculated Criminal Drug Conspiracy