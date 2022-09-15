Three Rockford boys arrested after police chase in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — Three Rockford area boys were arrested in Freeport last night after officers attempted to pull over the car in the area of W. Beach St. and N. Waddell Avenue.
The boys took off in the car before eventually hitting a concrete barrier at the Circle K Gas Station at W. Galena Ave and West Avenue.
The boys continued onto IL Route 25 before crashing again.
Both the driver and a passenger took off leaving a third behind.
All three were taken into custody.
The driver, a 14-year-old, was arrested on an outstanding juvenile warrant out of Winnebago County.
A 15-year-old was found to have a gun on him and was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID card and resisting a peace officer.
Charges for the other passenger, also a 14-year-old, are currently being reviewed by the Stephenson County State's Attorney Office.