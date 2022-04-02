Three minors charged with setting fire in Janesville department store

JANESVILLE (WREX) — Three minors have been arrested for allegedly setting a fire in a department store Friday evening.
The Janesville Fire and Police Departments say they were called to the Kohl's Department Store in the 2500 block of Milton Ave. just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a fire.
Responding crews were told there was smoke and fire in the bedding section, and the belief was the fire was intentionally set, according to police. People were already evacuating as authorities got to the scene.
Officials say the fire was contained by the sprinkler system and was completely put out by JFD crews. No one was injured from the fire, but one woman was taken to the hospital for unrelated reasons.
Janesville Police say they arrested a 17-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and an 11-year-old boy for Arson and Recklessly Endangering Safety. They remain in police custody Saturday.
Janesville Police ask anyone who was at the store Friday night or anyone else who may have information about the fire to contact them.
The Janesville Fire and Police Departments are still investigating the fire.