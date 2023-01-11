Three IceHogs named to All-Star team

ROCKFORD (WREX) — David Gust, Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney will all be on their way to Laval, Quebec next month to represent the Rockford IceHogs in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic.
Each of the AHL’s four divisions will be represented by 12 players.
Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 32 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star.
The 2023 rosters feature 37 first-time AHL All-Stars and nine rookies, as well as nine former first-round NHL draft choices and six second-round picks.
In addition, 14 of the All-Stars named have also played in the National Hockey League already this season, including Justin Barron of the Laval Rocket (Montreal), Cam York of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia), Lukas Reichel of the Rockford IceHogs (Chicago) and Matthew Phillips of the Calgary Wranglers (Calgary).
The IceHogs are just one of only three teams with three players selected.
Gust currently leads the team in goals with 18.
Seney leads the team in assists and points with 24 and 38 respectively.
Seney was also re-assigned to the IceHogs on Wednesday.
Lukas Reichel has also been a productive spark for the IceHogs this season scoring 14 goals in 32 games.
Reichel notched his first NHL goal and two assists on January 8th against Calgary.