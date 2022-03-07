Three children who died in Boone County house fire were Belvidere students

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — We continue to learn more about a deadly house fire that left five people dead and at least six others hurt early Monday morning.
According to the the Belvidere School District, three of the victims who died in the fire were students in the district. The school district says Aniela Tatman, Zofia Tatman and Danika Tatman all died in the fire.
The school district says the three students were enrolled at Central Middle School and Seth Whitman Elementary school.
The school district says they have implemented a plan for responding to the tragic fire. Teachers, counselors, and social workers are being briefed on our plans, and extra support staff will be available in the two schools Tuesday for students who need special attention and support.
If you feel that your child or family needs special assistance, please contact your school offices at:
- Central Middle School: (815) 544-0190
- Seth Whitman Elementary School: (815) 544-3357
In total, five people died in the early morning and at least six other people were hurt.
It happened in the 11000 block of Fleming St. in Garden Prairie around 2:30 Monday morning.