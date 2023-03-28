This week's active stretch starts with snow showers

We go back to winter for a day as cold and snow sweep in Wednesday. When we get back to spring weather later this week, strong to severe storms may be possible.
The snow starts up around sunrise in southern Wisconsin, then crosses the state line around 8 am. Snow moves near I-88 by 9 am, then exits by 10 am. The showers sweep through quickly and won't drop much for snowfall. You may only see the snow for one hour or less. 1/2" or less is likely for accumulation.
The snow showers likely reduce visibility, however, making it hard-to-see at times during the morning drive. A light dusting could stick to the roads, so watch out for slick spots.
By Wednesday afternoon, the weather clears out to sunny, yet stays cold. Temperatures only warm into the upper 30s.
Thursday brings back cloudy and mild weather. Temperatures jump into the middle 50s, with breezy winds. The day mainly stays dry with only a slight chance for rain.
Rainy weather looks much more likely on Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible for much of the day. There continues to be a risk for strong to severe storms, with all severe threats in play. The better chances for severe storms have trended west over the last 24 hours, but still includes spots like Carroll, Whiteside, and Lee counties. Continue to keep a close eye on the forecast for the end of the week.
Friday hits the middle 60s, providing our warmest weather since late December. Colder air moves that warmth out Friday night, as rain and snow showers are possible.
After a soggy start to Saturday, look for a cool afternoon in the 40s. We should get back to near the 60s on Sunday with quiet and sunny weather.