This weekend brings heat relief and a chance for stronger storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a toasty Friday, heat relief comes this weekend along with a chance for stronger storms.
Hot Friday:
Temperatures this morning feel comfortable as most of us have dropped into the lower 60's. Mostly sunny skies are expected for our Friday as temperatures quickly warm through the morning.
By the afternoon, we will find ourselves in the lower 90's. If you are heading out to City Market, grab some water and sunblock as the heat will continue for one more day.
Heading into our Saturday, chances for rain return with a low severe potential. Temperatures will feel much cooler by Sunday.
Saturday's chances:
With Friday staying dry, a chance for rain returns late Friday into early Saturday morning. Scattered showers and potentially some weaker thunderstorms will move through the morning.
The afternoon will dry out with a chance to even see some sunshine peeking out. Temperatures will feel warm as they'll climb into the middle to upper 80's across the area.
The evening and overnight hours bring a low chance for severe storms as a cold front moves through northern Illinois. Most of our area is under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. These storms are expected to be isolated so not everyone will see this activity.
If storms do become strong or severe, the biggest threats will be damaging winds and hail. Stay weather aware into Saturday evening.
Sunday will feel much cooler as temperatures will only climb into the upper 70's. We'll mostly sunny skies for a comfortable and pleasant end to the weekend.