This week brings multiple chances for rain along with warmer temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Frequent chances for rain continue through this week as temperatures warm to be above average.
Multiple chances:
Starting with today, this week brings a handful of chances for showers. This evening and into tonight, the area holds a chance for scattered rain and snow showers. As temperatures will drop into the lower 30's, scattered snow showers are possible.
As most of the activity will exit into early Tuesday, windy conditions will also be noticed tonight. Winds may gust up to 35 miles per hour into the afternoon and up to 30 miles per hour overnight.
Winds will begin to settle into Tuesday as we stay dry and quiet. Sunshine will return for tomorrow as temperatures climb into the lower 50's for a cool day. The overnight hours heading into Wednesday will stay dry as rain returns into Wednesday morning.
Showers are likely for the middle of our week as we'll return to the lower to middle 50's. Showers will exit into the overnight hours as sunny skies will return for a majority of Thursday. Temperatures will also soar for Thursday, forecast highs are set to reach the upper 60's for a warm and sunny day.
The end of our week will bring yet another chance for rain and potentially thunderstorms with temperatures only into the lower 60's.
Warm weekend:
Showers will exit for the start of our weekend as temperatures will climb even higher. Saturday's highs are expected to reach into the upper 70's, potentially even low 80's. Chances for showers return into the evening and overnight hours.
Sunday may start off on a soggy note with the lower 70's expected. After a warm weekend, temperatures will fall closer to average if not slightly below as the 50's will take over again.