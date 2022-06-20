This week brings lots of sunshine as heat and humidity sets in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Heat and humidity settles in for this week as sunshine dominates with little to no chances for rain.
Feeling the heat:
Monday morning is off to a pleasant start with temperatures sitting in the lower 60's. Clear skies will be noticed early as the sun begins to rise. Sunshine will dominate today as our temperatures will soar into the middle 90's.
Conditions will stay dry today as we'll feel a slight breeze into the afternoon. Winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour.
The heat and humidity truly sets in starting tomorrow with the upper 90's expected as dew points will also climb into the upper 60's, lower 70's. Heat index values will climb up to 105°.
The record for June 21st, the First Day of Summer, was set back in 1988 at 100°. We may get close to tying or breaking the record.
Remember to practice heat safety and take it easy if you will be outdoors for a long period of time.
A cold front will sweep through the area also bringing us a chance for thunderstorms late Tuesday early into Wednesday.
By Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the upper 80's as dew points will fall into the 60's. We will see some relief from humid and uncomfortable air but dew points will climb back into the 60's for the weekend.
Staying dry:
As the heat sets in, dry conditions are expected to take over for several days. Our next best chance for any rain will come Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
As a cold front moves through, it will bring a chance for thunderstorms overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 80's for Wednesday.
Portions of our area are under a 1 out of 5 for a low risk for an isolated stronger storm, potentially bringing damaging winds and hail.
Another low chance for rain returns Friday and Saturday but these details will become clearer as we get closer to the end of the week.