This week brings lots of sunshine and a few frosty nights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dry and sunny conditions will take over this week as a cold front brings a threat for frost.
The week is off to a pleasant start with some clouds mixed in with sunshine. The clouds will continue to exit leaving us with mostly clear skies into tonight. Temperatures will drop out of the 60's into the lower 40's overnight.
Breezy conditions will stick around, wind gusts may drop to 20 miles per hour overnight only to increase up to 25 miles per hour into Tuesday. As the clouds will exit overnight, sunshine will take over tomorrow. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50's for a cool day.
A cold front will sweep through tomorrow helping the temperatures drop into the 30's overnight. This will be some of the coolest air we have seen and felt for a few months.
Tuesday night, overnight lows will fall into the middle to upper 30's. Patchy frost may develop with such low temperatures. Bring in any sensitive plants inside or cover them if they are outdoors. Wednesday will be off to a chilly start with sunshine remaining.
Wednesday's highs will be back into the upper 50's, some spots may crack 60 degrees, but Wednesday night will bring another threat of frost. Lows will drop back into the middle to upper 30's.
Heading into Thursday, temperatures will rebound back into the middle 60's with sunshine still overhead. Overnight lows will stay within the middle 40's for slightly warmer temperatures returning into the rest of the week.
By Saturday, forecast highs will climb back into the lower 70's as conditions stay dry. The extended forecast hints at chances for rain to potentially return into next week.