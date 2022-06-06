This week brings a few chances for rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With showers moving in early this morning, chances for rain come every other day this week.
Soggy start:
Monday is off to a soggy start as showers are moving through early. Some may see some pockets of heavier rain. Temperatures have dropped into the lower 60's as we'll reach back to the middle 70's by the afternoon.
Chances for rain stick with us for most of our Monday. There may be some dry time in between showers. By the afternoon, you may hear some rumbles of thunder as showers may have some embedded thunderstorms.
There is no severe potential for today. Some of the activity may linger into the early overnight hours before we dry off into Tuesday.
Rain every other day:
Showers are possible today, Wednesday and even Friday for rain likely every other day.
With showers moving through this morning, rain will linger through most of the day before sunshine returns for Tuesday. Temperatures will be back into the middle to upper 70's as we stay dry tomorrow.
Chances for rain quickly return into Wednesday with a chance for some thunderstorms as well. Forecast highs will struggle to warm out of the lower 70's as the rain comes through.
Heading into Thursday, we'll see the return of sunshine once again before another chance for rain arrives overnight into early Friday morning.
The end of the week will end the way it started with rain moving through. Rain will begin to exit as we head into the weekend with the 80's quickly returning into the third week of June.