...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and hazardous travel conditions expected for the
Monday morning commute. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin late tonight, with the
highest snowfall rates expected during the Monday morning
commute. Slow and hazardous travel is likely during the Monday
morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Third round of snow to bring slippery roads for the Monday morning commute

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Yet another round of snow has its eyes set on the Stateline, bringing us a couple of inches of snow during the Monday morning commute.

The next "Alberta Clipper" type system will swing through the Great Lakes region overnight. The storm won't be that strong, probably even weaker than Saturday night's storm, but impacts are expected nonetheless.

The snow this time will be a wetter snow, good for making snowballs. It will also be good for making roads a sloppy mess in time for the busy Monday morning commute.

Because of the travel impacts, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most areas north of the Interstate 88 corridor and east of the Rock River. These advisories will be in effect from 3 a.m. Monday and last until noon Monday.

Total snow accumulations look to stay less than three inches, but the heavy, wet snow will make for slippery road conditions just in time for a busy commute on Monday morning.

With the snow's timing and intensity, make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and to slow down when you encounter slick road conditions.

Stay tuned to the 13 Weather Authority for updates throughout the day into Monday morning.