'Think Big' faces some opposition from alderman, but gets approval

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A program determined to jumpstart small businesses in Rockford gets the green light from Rockford City Council on Monday.
"Think Big" is a program that looks to help entrepreneurs in the early stages of running their business, and gives them mentorship and space to achieve their economic goals.
"Think Big" will operate out of the building at 1311 North Main Street which was previously vacant. Peter Provenzano recently donated the building in hopes to get the "Think Big" project off the ground.
Aldermen did voice concerns at the meeting mainly revolving around Think Big's short history, and it's location not being further on the city's west side. Ultimately despite a lengthy discussion, only two aldermen voted 'no' to the measure opposed to nine 'yes' votes.
The total project value comes in at more than three million dollars between construction and contracting "Think Big."
Construction is planned to be done in 2023 with the contract for "Think Big" running through 2027.