 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The work week ends on a cool note

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We haven't felt the low 70s since mid-July, but that kind of cooler summer weather heads our way for Friday. Summer heat quickly comes back this weekend.

open up windows.png

Continued cooler airflow pushes temperatures into the low 50s overnight. This could be one of our coolest nights since mid-June.

2 panels with big icons.png

Cloud cover is on the rise Friday. We may not see a ton for sunshine by the afternoon to evening. The added clouds and cooler air push our temperatures into the low 70s, or nearly 10 degrees below average. There is a slight chance for sprinkles or showers late in the day.

2 panels with big icons2.png

Warmer air pushes back in on Saturday. This keeps the mostly cloudy sky around, along with a slight chance for showers and storms Saturday evening. The temperatures return to the low 80s, which is nearly a 10 degree jump between Friday and Saturday.

The sky clears out on Sunday, with temperatures trending back down to around 80 degrees. We may hover around 80 degrees for most of next week. The weather remains sunny and dry through that stretch.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you