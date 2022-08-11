The work week ends on a cool note

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We haven't felt the low 70s since mid-July, but that kind of cooler summer weather heads our way for Friday. Summer heat quickly comes back this weekend.
Continued cooler airflow pushes temperatures into the low 50s overnight. This could be one of our coolest nights since mid-June.
Cloud cover is on the rise Friday. We may not see a ton for sunshine by the afternoon to evening. The added clouds and cooler air push our temperatures into the low 70s, or nearly 10 degrees below average. There is a slight chance for sprinkles or showers late in the day.
Warmer air pushes back in on Saturday. This keeps the mostly cloudy sky around, along with a slight chance for showers and storms Saturday evening. The temperatures return to the low 80s, which is nearly a 10 degree jump between Friday and Saturday.
The sky clears out on Sunday, with temperatures trending back down to around 80 degrees. We may hover around 80 degrees for most of next week. The weather remains sunny and dry through that stretch.