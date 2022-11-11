 Skip to main content
The weekend stays cool with a chance for flurries

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Chilly temperatures settle in as the weekend may bring a chance for flurries.

Friday morning is off to a chilly and soggy start. Some showers are still moving through this morning but will shortly exit. With temperatures so low early, a few showers may see a mix of rain and sleet. 

As this activity will exit by mid-morning, cloud cover will also part ways with the Stateline as sunshine will returns. Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day as we'll fall into the middle 20's overnight. 

Cloud cover will return tonight as a chance for flurries also returns. Flurries may be seen into portions of Saturday with cloudy skies. This weekend will see the upper 30's. 

Sunday will feature more sunshine, but conditions remain cold. The 6-10 outlook still presents below average temperatures for much of the country into the middle of the month. 

As next week stays chilly, Tuesday brings a chance for snow showers. As there is still some disagreement between the models, stay tuned to the forecast for more details.

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

