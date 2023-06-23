The weekend brings relief from the heat and a chance for strong storms

Toasty temperatures and sunshine take us into the first half of the weekend before showers and potentially strong storms roll through.
Our Friday brought us more heat with some locations breaking into the lower 90's. Sunshine dominated and you can expect much of the same into our Saturday.
Air quality is expected to remain unhealthy for sensitive groups with moderate levels returning Sunday. Those with respiratory issues should avoid prolonged time outdoors.
Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 90's with plenty of sunshine. A majority of the day will stay dry with showers and storms to arrive into the overnight hours.
There is a low potential for strong storms with the entire area under a marginal or 1 out of 5 for severe risk. Areas to the west fall under a 2 out of 5. This does include the western edge of Stephenson, Ogle, and Lee counties.
The timing of these storms comes as early as 7 p.m. with the best chance arriving after 10 p.m. into early Sunday morning. Stay weather aware as this threat enters after dark.
If storms become severe, the biggest threats will be damaging winds and hail. A low-end tornado risk does exist for those to the west.
With this round to exit, there is still a potential for scattered showers to move through during the day on Sunday. These showers will likely be off an on with a few showers to linger into early Monday morning.
All this activity will be thanks to a cold front sweeping through, it will also help cool us off from the hot temperatures. Some areas will have trouble breaking into the lower 80's through Monday.
Sunshine and the lower 80's are expected for most of next week as more chances for rain may return late Thursday night. Many things may still change through the extended forecast so stay tuned for the latest details.