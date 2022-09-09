The weekend brings a brief taste of fall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine will take us through the next two days before showers and fall-like temperatures briefly return.
Friday is off to a cool and comfortable start. Sunshine will take over for the end of our week as temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80's. We'll see gorgeous weather for City Market and even Friday night football.
Much of the same weather is expected for Saturday as sunshine will remain with the lower 80's. A cold front will move through late Saturday bringing us our next chance for rain. Showers may move in as early as Saturday evening area further northwest with a lot of the rain holding until after midnight.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through bringing a few pockets of heavy rain into early Sunday. The activity may tapper off into Sunday evening before more rain builds back in overnight into early Monday morning.
Most of the rain will exit on Monday leaving us with dry conditions for the rest of next week.
Along with the rain, the cold front will also bring much cooler temperatures. After we'll see the lower 80's on Saturday, Sunday's forecast highs will only reach the middle to upper 60's. The end of the weekend will bring a true taste of fall, but it will be brief. The 60's will stick around through Monday as we'll then warm back into the 80's into next week.