The week is off to a quiet start until wintry weather makes a come back

Quiet and chilly conditions kick off a new week. Dry weather sticks around until a midweek system brings rain, rain/snow and even freezing rain.
Temperatures will climb into the middle 40's as the day stays dry. Winds will gust near 15 MPH. The overnight hours will see cloud cover briefly exiting as a cold front moves through.
The passage of this cold front will bring breezy conditions overnight as winds may gust near 35 MPH.
Some sunshine may be seen early tomorrow as cloud cover will return ahead of a chance for snow into the evening and overnight hours. As temperatures climb into Wednesday morning, the activity will transition to rain showers.
Rain is expected to move through on Wednesday but as temperatures start to fall, Wednesday night into Thursday morning brings a threat for freezing rain.
Areas along the Stateline and to the north of I-88 will see the best chance for freezing rain with those to the south of I-88 to see mostly rain.
Freezing rain is expected to develop mainly after 9 p.m. Wednesday until the early morning Thursday. As temperatures climb into Thursday morning and rain and snow mix is expected with some still seeing freezing rain also mixed in.
With this system still a few days out, some details are still unclear. Keep an eye on the forecast for more details.