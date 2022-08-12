The week comes to a chilly end

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday will feel chilly before the weekend brings slightly warmer conditions with low chances for rain.
Chilly Friday:
Heading out the door this morning, you might have noticed the chill in the air as temperatures have dropped into the lower to middle 50's. Afternoon highs will only make it into the middle 70's as we stay comfortable but cooler for the end of our week.
We'll see cloud cover stick around throughout most of the day. There is a low chance for an isolated sprinkle but most of the day will stay dry.
This chance for an isolated shower will follow us into the overnight hours and into portions of Saturday.
Weekend:
The weekend will be slightly warmer with the lower 80's returning for Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around as well with a chance for isolated showers through the day.
A low-pressure system will move closer to northern Illinois bringing a chance for showers and storms returning late Saturday. Most of the day is expected to stay dry. These chances still remain low with dry conditions expected into early Sunday.
The end of the week will see the upper 70's with partly cloudy skies. The weather will stay dry even as we head into the next week.