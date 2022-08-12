 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Friday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The week comes to a chilly end

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday will feel chilly before the weekend brings slightly warmer conditions with low chances for rain.

Chilly Friday:

tonight 2.png

Heading out the door this morning, you might have noticed the chill in the air as temperatures have dropped into the lower to middle 50's. Afternoon highs will only make it into the middle 70's as we stay comfortable but cooler for the end of our week.

We'll see cloud cover stick around throughout most of the day. There is a low chance for an isolated sprinkle but most of the day will stay dry. 

This chance for an isolated shower will follow us into the overnight hours and into portions of Saturday. 

Weekend:

weekend preview.png

The weekend will be slightly warmer with the lower 80's returning for Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around as well with a chance for isolated showers through the day. 

A low-pressure system will move closer to northern Illinois bringing a chance for showers and storms returning late Saturday. Most of the day is expected to stay dry. These chances still remain low with dry conditions expected into early Sunday. 

The end of the week will see the upper 70's with partly cloudy skies. The weather will stay dry even as we head into the next week. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you