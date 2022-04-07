The weather turns wintry before the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Colder air creeping into the Stateline turns our weather to winter briefly before recovering this weekend. We settle into a spring pattern after that.
Wintry Friday:
The spotty rain showers in the region turn to a rain/snow mix by early Friday morning. We'll see the wintry mix last throughout the morning before turning back to rain in the afternoon.
Any snow accumulations stay under 1". We'd mainly see the snow stick to grassy surfaces like the fields and lawns in the Stateline. If snow falls heavily enough we might see a slushy spot or two, but that will be very hard to come by.
Temperatures cool off a touch more for Friday afternoon, and stay near 40 degrees. Some spots may not get out of the 30s. Breezy northwest winds keep wind chills in the 20s to low 30s throughout the day.
We should dry out Friday night and just in time for the weekend.
Drier weekend:
Showers leave the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, which should help the weekend plans.
Cloud cover breaks up some on Saturday, so we get some peeks of sunshine. The weather struggles to warm up much, which leaves us in the upper 40s for highs.
The sky clears out for Sunday, which should help boost temperatures. We warm into the upper 50s for the end of the weekend.
Spring pattern next week:
The first half of next week stays on the spring side of the equation, with warmer weather and plenty of chances for rain.
Monday jumps to the middle 60s, with a chance for scattered showers through the day. The spotty rainfall extends into Tuesday as well, while temperatures inch close to the 70s.
We may briefly jump into the low 70s on Wednesday, though the rain chances keep rolling. Wednesday is our best chance for scattered thunderstorms as a stronger weather system moves through.
Behind that system comes a cooler end to the week. Temperatures fall to the middle 50s Thursday, though we could dry out by then. We stay into or near the 50s to round out next week.