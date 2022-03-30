The weather turns wintry again as Thursday arrives

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Spring weather quickly shifts out of the Stateline, which means a little snow and cold set up for Thursday. The weather provides more hints of winter over the rest of the week.
Snowy Thursday:
Colder air sweeps back in behind our departing weather system. Wednesday's soggy weather turns to a rain/snow mix by early Thursday. Light showers or light snow falls on-and-off through the rest of the day, then dries up in the evening.
Roads will just be wet, though watch out on bridges and overpasses. These could see a little slush stick to them. Minor accumulations up to 1" are possible on grassy surfaces like fields and lawns. The accumulations won't last too long with temperatures staying above freezing.
Thursday is a lot colder, however. Wednesday hit the low 60s, but Thursday may only get into the upper 30s throughout the day.
Cooler into weekend:
The weather dries out by Thursday night and stays sunny and dry Friday. Temperatures won't warm up much, however, despite the sunshine. Highs on Friday warm back to the upper 40s but no further.
The weather stays in the 40s for the start of the weekend. Because of the cool conditions, another rain/snow mix is likely Saturday. This time around, the weather may be more heavily on the rain side. A few snowflakes mix in, but that's about it. We should be dry again by Saturday evening.
Back to spring:
The weather rebounds back to the 50s on Sunday, with mostly sunny weather. That sunshine goes away quickly with another active pattern setting up next week.
Monday through Wednesday next week won't be a washout, but scattered showers are possible each day. The weather stays consistent under this pattern.
We'll see highs in the 50s during the day with a cloudy sky. At night, we stay above freezing so we should avoid icy weather. More chances for rain are possible late in the week.