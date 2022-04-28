The weather turns warmer and stormy as the weekend arrives

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get back to April temperatures this weekend but may have to deal with a few rounds of rain and storms. There is a slight risk for severe storms, if things play out right.
Friday showers:
We don't dive into stormy weather just yet. We'll ease into the wet weather with a low chance for rain on Friday.
The day starts out dry and mostly cloudy, then keep an eye out for light rainfall later in the day. The spotty showers linger into the evening, so plan on some wet weather as your weekend starts.
Later overnight, another line of showers and storms sweep through. These won't be severe but could play a major role in how Saturday plays out.
Saturday storms:
Saturday features multiple rounds of showers and storms. The first comes through during early morning, as mentioned above. The next develops in the afternoon and evening and could bring severe weather is conditions set up right.
If the morning showers and storms linger too long or keep a lot of clouds around, then we likely won't see severe weather in the afternoon and evening. The later round still brings storms, but too much energy gets used up in the morning. We also won't be able to re-energize because of all the clouds. Plan on a stormy evening just in case, though.
If the morning storms clear out nice and early, we'll get a chance to recharge. Strong to severe storms bring the threats of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. The main threat time ranges between the middle of the afternoon to the early evening.
Keep an eye on the forecast as we go into the weekend. We'll keep you up to date on how the severe threat may play out.
Slowly warming and cooling:
Temperatures rebound briefly to April levels, then we cool off a little into early May.
Friday jumps to the low 60s, which is close to average and the first time this week that we won't have colder weather. Saturday warms even more, with the middle to upper 60s. The extra warmth means a little extra energy for storms.
Sunday cools back to the upper 50s, then we alternate between the low 60s and upper 50s throughout next week. Temperatures are usually close to the 70s in early May, so the new month starts out cool.