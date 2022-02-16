The weather turns icy overnight, then snowy for Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We don't get to keep the spring weather that swept into the Stateline Wednesday. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are signs that winter is back for Thursday.
Icy overnight showers:
The light rain showers that started falling Wednesday evening turn to a wintry mix around and after 10 pm. Cold air spills in, to the point where we fall below freezing, setting us up for icy showers instead of regular rain.
Watch out for light freezing rain and sleet before midnight, then a transition to snow for a couple hours after midnight. While accumulations are minimal north of I-88, there may be some slick spots by Thursday morning.
Near and south of I-88, a light glaze of ice and up to 1/2" of sleet are possible. This is enough to create slippery roads, so drive with a lot of caution. Winter Weather Advisories highlight Whiteside, Lee, and DeKalb counties as the locations where and for how long the hazardous travel is likely. The advisories last through 6 pm Thursday.
The weather dries up by sunrise, but the icy conditions linger for a while as temperatures stay in the 20s throughout Thursday.
Thursday snow:
The second round of our wintry weather this week arrives Thursday afternoon. Flurries to light snow showers kick in by the end of Thursday morning, and last throughout the afternoon. We should be done with the snow by Thursday evening. Dry weather takes over for the rest of the week.
The snow remains light north of I-88, but slick spots are still possible. As with the icy showers, near and south of I-88 may pick up a couple inches of snow. Travel with a lot of caution throughout Thursday afternoon and early evening.
Quiet, chilly start to the weekend:
The weather stays dry from Thursday night to Monday. That said, there's a slight chance for flurries Friday night.
Sunshine takes over on Friday, but temperatures barely warm. We'll see highs in the upper 20s for a second day in a row. That kind of weather is copied and pasted over to Saturday.
Sunday switches conditions up with highs jumping way back up into the upper 40s. We stay in the 40s early next week.
Tuesday has a chance for a rain/snow mix as the weather cools back off again. We likely stay below freezing for the rest of next week.