The weather turns back to rainy and cooler

Sunshine and summer warmth disappear going into the weekend. Have some indoor plans handy during rain and storms Friday and Sunday.
The rain starts early Friday as showers roll in before dawn. We may see some thunderstorms embedded within the morning rain.
While severe weather is out of the picture, torrential downpours are possible, so be careful if driving around in the heavy rain. Flash flooding is unlikely, but water may briefly clog the roads if the showers fall heavily enough.
There may be a quick break in the showers by the afternoon, the more scattered storms and downpours are possible. Up to 1/2" of rainfall is possible widespread around our area; some pockets of 1"+ totals are possible.
Temperatures cool briefly into the low 70s Friday. We get back to the upper 70s with dry weather on Saturday. By Mother's Day, on-and-off showers are likely, with temperatures dropping to the 60s.
A long stretch of sunshine and highs in the 70s sets up next week.