The weather takes a quick detour into cooler conditions

While we get many more summer-like days this week, the weather turns off the heat through the middle of the week.
A cold front sweeps through right away Wednesday morning. You won't see any rain and barely any clouds with the front, but you'll notice when the front passes by. Breezy northeast winds kick up and gust to 25 mph. The weather doesn't warm as quickly over the rest of the day. Under a sunny sky, look for highs in the low 70s.
Temperatures drop further for Thursday. Highs fall to the upper 60s, but we at least hold onto the dry and sunny weather. At night, temperatures drop to the low 40s, so brisk weather is around the corner.
The weather pattern turns around starting Friday. Temperatures warm back up to the low to middle 70s with a lot of sunshine. We jump back into the 80s by Sunday. Memorial Day may hit the middle 80s with sunny conditions.
The long-range forecast may have temperatures rising to near 90 degrees for the end of May and start of June.