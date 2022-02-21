 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by heavy rain and river ice is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb,
DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake IL,
Lee, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle, Southern Cook,
Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN and
Porter.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Underpasses
may be flooded. Heavy river ice cover may break up and lead to
localized ice jams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across
northern Illinois and northwest Indiana after midnight
tonight. Rain rates up half inch per hour are possible, with
isolated thunderstorms producing rain rates up to one inch
per hour. Soil frost depths of 8 to near 20 inches, with the
deepest frozen soils near the Wisconsin state line. Frozen
soil may limit infiltration and increase how much rainfall
becomes runoff headed toward streams and rivers. Heavy river
ice cover also remains in place along stretches of the Rock
River, Fox River, and their tributaries. River rises may
break up ice cover and cause localized ice jams.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

The weather stays wintry this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While we've had a few days in the 40s and 50s lately, the weather stays at or below freezing for the rest of the week. This sets us up for icy or snowy weather at times. 

Rainy weather Monday night may turn to freezing rain by Tuesday morning, especially in Stephenson County and areas north. A light glaze of ice creates slippery roads, especially during the morning commute. 

Elsewhere, pockets of heavy rainfall could lead to river and low-lying flooding. The rain and freezing rain should wrap up by Tuesday evening. Temperatures start out above freezing Tuesday but drop below freezing by Tuesday night.

We fall to the 20s for the rest of the work week, which is close to 10 degrees below average. The chilly air sets us up for snow late this week.

All of Wednesday and Thursday morning remain quiet, then light snow showers may move in Thursday evening. For now, there's a chance we pick up a couple inches of snowfall between Thursday night and Friday. Keep an eye on the forecast this week, especially with Friday morning in mind.

The weather should quiet down for a longer stretch starting this weekend. Temperatures looks slightly warmer this weekend and next week.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

