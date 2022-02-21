The weather stays wintry this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While we've had a few days in the 40s and 50s lately, the weather stays at or below freezing for the rest of the week. This sets us up for icy or snowy weather at times.
Rainy weather Monday night may turn to freezing rain by Tuesday morning, especially in Stephenson County and areas north. A light glaze of ice creates slippery roads, especially during the morning commute.
Elsewhere, pockets of heavy rainfall could lead to river and low-lying flooding. The rain and freezing rain should wrap up by Tuesday evening. Temperatures start out above freezing Tuesday but drop below freezing by Tuesday night.
We fall to the 20s for the rest of the work week, which is close to 10 degrees below average. The chilly air sets us up for snow late this week.
All of Wednesday and Thursday morning remain quiet, then light snow showers may move in Thursday evening. For now, there's a chance we pick up a couple inches of snowfall between Thursday night and Friday. Keep an eye on the forecast this week, especially with Friday morning in mind.
The weather should quiet down for a longer stretch starting this weekend. Temperatures looks slightly warmer this weekend and next week.