The weather stays quiet ahead of widespread snow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday stays quiet before our first chance for snow moves in overnight into Wednesday morning.
Tuesday morning is off to a quiet start with temperatures dropping into the upper 20's. We're in for a quiet day as mostly cloudy skies will take over.
Winds will also stay relatively calm with winds only gusting up to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the upper 20's as snow showers start to move in.
The snow will reach the area after 3 a.m. taking over most of Wednesday morning. Snow may be moderate at times as a large system will bring widespread snow showers through most of Wednesday.
By the evening, the activity will also begin to taper off, but flurries may still linger overnight into Thursday morning.
In terms of accumulations, 1-3" is expected for the area, this will lead to impacts the roadways. Take it slow during the morning commuter early Wednesday.
This is not the only chance for snow this week. Showers may return into the morning on Friday and exit into the afternoon bringing a chance for lighter accumulation.
Saturday will start out dry with the evening and overnight Horus bringing yet another chance for accumulation snow. Showers will exit into the morning on Suday. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the weekend.