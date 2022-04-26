The weather slowly trends warmer after another frosty night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Chilly air means another night with freeze warnings and widespread frost. This could be one of the last for the week, with warmer weather just around the corner.
Because of clearer weather overnight, temperatures fall faster. Most spots drop to or below freezing. This results in more widespread frost going into Wednesday morning. Freeze Warnings are in effect for another night in a row.
With more clouds overhead, temperatures struggle to warm again. Wednesday's highs only reach the upper 40s. The breezy winds should go away, so at least we have calmer weather ahead. Wednesday night may stay away from freezing for the first time this week.
Thursday jumps back to the low 50s and brings some rain chances back too. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day, though we do get some dry time every so often.
The weather feels like April again this Friday. Temperatures return to the low 60s that afternoon and stay in the 60s through the middle of next week.
Saturday looks soggy at this point, so start adjusting plans around some wet weather. The weather may alternate between dry and wet from there on out into next week.