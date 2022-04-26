 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s
are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

The weather slowly trends warmer after another frosty night

  • 0

Chilly conditions won't leave the forecast until later this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Chilly air means another night with freeze warnings and widespread frost. This could be one of the last for the week, with warmer weather just around the corner.

Because of clearer weather overnight, temperatures fall faster. Most spots drop to or below freezing. This results in more widespread frost going into Wednesday morning. Freeze Warnings are in effect for another night in a row. 

WREX 2016.png

With more clouds overhead, temperatures struggle to warm again. Wednesday's highs only reach the upper 40s. The breezy winds should go away, so at least we have calmer weather ahead. Wednesday night may stay away from freezing for the first time this week.

Thursday jumps back to the low 50s and brings some rain chances back too. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day, though we do get some dry time every so often.

Midwest IBM Long Range.png

The weather feels like April again this Friday. Temperatures return to the low 60s that afternoon and stay in the 60s through the middle of next week.

Saturday looks soggy at this point, so start adjusting plans around some wet weather. The weather may alternate between dry and wet from there on out into next week.

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you