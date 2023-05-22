The weather remains quiet, yet temperatures change plenty

While we won't see as much back and forth as last week, we go from summer warmth to cool spring weather and back.
Tuesday keeps the heat around. After a quiet night in the 50s, temperatures heat back up into the middle 80s. We'll see a mostly sunny and hazy sky for another day in a row. Wildfire smoke from Canada drifts in and could lower air quality a little until Wednesday.
A cold front moves through early Wednesday, providing a cooler next couple of days. Temperatures fall to the low 70s Wednesday, then the upper 60s on Thursday. Both days remain sunny and dry. The wildfire haze decreases thanks to the cooler air and high pressure drifting in.
The weather reverses course Friday and beyond. The end of the work week warms back into the low 70s, then we hit the 80s throughout the holiday weekend. Memorial Day Weekend remains dry and sunny, making it easier to make outdoor plans. We hold onto the summer warmth to round out the month.