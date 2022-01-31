The weather heats up before turning wintry at midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get a chance to thaw out on Tuesday, ahead of colder and snowy weather hitting the region during the middle of the week.
Mild Tuesday:
Tuesday feels warm after the chilly stretch we had to end January. Temperatures jump around 10 degrees between Monday and Tuesday, placing us in the low 40s by Tuesday afternoon.
Breezy south winds turn to out of the northwest, and eventually bring in cooler air toward the end of Tuesday. The northwest winds gust to 25 mph, providing a brisk feel by Tuesday evening. Get out and wash the car or scrape the driveway and sidewalk earlier than later on Tuesday, as chilly air catches back up with us by Tuesday evening.
Temperatures drop around 20 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday as the weather turns wintry again.
Midweek snow and cold:
A snowstorm hits the Midwest in 2 waves between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Some spots in Illinois and Indiana may see well over a foot of snowfall.
For the Stateline, however, the snow may not pile up as much. There is a sharp cutoff on the northern end of the storm. Our area may see a range from barely any snow to several inches. Because we may quickly go from nothing to something within a handful of miles, be careful while driving.
Most of the snow hits our area on Wednesday, specifically early Wednesday morning to Wednesday evening. There is a chance that the 2nd wave of snow from Wednesday night to Thursday morning completely misses our area.
Stay tuned for updates as the details around the cutoff become clearer.
Chilly for a while:
Temperatures will only warm into the upper teens Wednesday and Thursday. We see that kind of weather for Friday as well. The weather should be dry and partly cloudy at that point.
This weekend looks quiet and partly cloudy, but not much warmer. Saturday warms into the 20s, then Sunday may get near 30 degrees. We may see the 30s return next week as the quiet pattern keeps going.