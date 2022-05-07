 Skip to main content
The weather feels like May again

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time this month, temperatures are back to average, and just in time for the weekend. The warming trend doesn't stop there; a preview of summer weather arrives next week.

Warm weekend:

A warmer weather pattern gets rid of the pesky cool and rainy conditions. Saturday provides a brilliant sunny sky, with temperatures right around average. Look for highs to jump into the upper 60s, or about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Partly cloudy weather slides in Sunday, but won't hold temperatures down much. We should warm another degree or two, which puts us right around 70 degrees. Look for breezy southeast winds gusting to 30 mph.

Hot next week:

The warmer weather pattern keeps climbing from there. Highs in the low 80s blow in on windy weather on Monday. Southeast winds gust to 35 mph at times Monday. The weather remains sunny and dry.

From there, the summer feel is in full effect. Temperatures are close to 90 degrees from Tuesday to Thursday. Those days feature a lot of sunshine, and also a touch of mugginess in the air. The slightly humid conditions really make the weather feel like summer!

Outside of a slight chance for storms Wednesday morning, the weather remains quiet next week. Temperatures relax a little later in the week, and "only" warm into the upper 70s.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

